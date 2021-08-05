LATROBE (KDKA) – The chaos continued this morning as people arrive and find they’ll have to wait to get to their destinations.

Both arrival and departure flights have been cancelled on Thursday morning for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit says they expect the cancellations to diminish over the coming days but it’s been five days and there’s been no change locally.

According to the airline, they’re focusing cancellations on where passengers will have other options.

There were close to 20 flights cancelled between Pittsburgh International Airport and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Spirit Airlines has issued an apology, saying the delays were the result of staffing shortages, weather, and system outages. However, they say there should be fewer cancellations on Thursday.

Air travel has been at its highest this past week than it has been in more than a year.

Arnold Palmer Airport, despite the delays and cancellations, feels they’ve handled it well.

“They’re our only airline, so it’s very obvious when they don’t show up. everybody notices,” said Gabe Monzo. “Like I said I’m proud of our people and how they performed.”

Passengers, though, have been left with tickets in hand, stranded, and without a way to get to their destinations.

“It’s a lot of upset people here right now,” said Sam Crossley, a Los Angeles traveler. “The man’s flying for a funeral and it got canceled out of Atlanta.”

“So 62,000 passengers with canceled flights, nearly 50,000 of them because they didn’t have the pilots available trained and ready to roll,” said Capt. Dennis Tajer, the spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association.

In the meantime, Spirit says they’re working around the clock to get back on track.

They still recommend travelers check their flight status and look for notifications before they head to the airport.