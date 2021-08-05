PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

The only issue that I am seeing for today is in the way of some patchy fog for the morning hours.

A couple of places are showing visibilities down around a quarter-mile with most places just showing some light haze.

While fog shouldn’t have too much of an impact on motorists out there it is something to keep an eye on.

Did you see any rain yesterday?

We had a couple of solid downpours but if you remember one of the things I mentioned yesterday was that steering winds for rain and storms were weak yesterday. That meant that the storms that did develop were slow movers that really dumped on one or two communities before weakening.

The rain was certainly nice.

While a bit odd in the dates that I chose, when it comes to July 18th through the 4th of August we are currently going through the fifth driest stretch since records were kept. We have only seen 0.42” of rain during this stretch.

Looking ahead we have solid chances for rain on Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

We need some rain.

Today’s high should be back in the mid-80s. I have dropped the forecast high for Pittsburgh to 84°.

I have morning temperatures around 60 degrees with noon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Skies should be mostly-to-partly cloudy through the day.

Enjoy!

