PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh's COVID-19 guidance requires face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The only exception is in enclosed private offices or dwellings.
Today we announced changes to our COVID-19 Standards & Guidelines. These simplified rules will help us continue to keep our Pitt community safe and healthy. To read the full announcement and get the latest information, visit https://t.co/2Ataif9Qi8 pic.twitter.com/wwX2bvcbYg
— University of Pittsburgh (@PittTweet) August 5, 2021
For outdoor on-campus spaces, university officials say those who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask if they are unable to maintain a safe social distance. The same applies to those who are immunocompromised or those who are in close proximity to someone who is immunocompromised.
Campus community members who are unvaccinated or cannot provide proof of vaccination will be required to undergo regular testing for COVID-19, university officials say.
Pitt health officials say they will continue to evaluate campus safety guidance as necessary and issue changes as needed.
The university says anyone who does not comply with the campus COVID-19 guidelines and standards could be denied access to campus or face disciplinary action.
Pitt officials say any university community member who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, must notify university officials and must isolate until medically cleared.
