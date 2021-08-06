By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First responders had to treat a man for a gunshot wound to the shoulder after someone fired a gun through the door of a home in Beechview.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 10:00 p.m., they were called to the 1500 block of Alton Street for reports of a man shot.
Once they arrived, they found a man in the front yard of a home who had been shot in the shoulder.
Police treated the man, who was conscious and alert at the time.
He told police he was inside of his home when someone shot through his door, hitting him in the shoulder.
The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition and Pittsburgh Police are investigating the incident.