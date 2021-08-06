School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was critically injured after a shooting in West Mifflin.

Police say county 911 was notified of a shooting in the 6700 block of Buchanan Avenue Friday morning.

First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

County homicide detectives have launched an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.