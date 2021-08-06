By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was critically injured after a shooting in West Mifflin.
Police say county 911 was notified of a shooting in the 6700 block of Buchanan Avenue Friday morning.
First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
County homicide detectives have launched an investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.