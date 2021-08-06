Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Boy

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Boy came to Animal Friends after his previous owner could no longer care for him. When he first arrived, he was very shy and kept to himself most days, so he went to stay in a foster home where he could receive some one-on-one attention. While he slowly starts to come out of his shell, Boy has returned to our campus so he can start his search for a new family. Boy is an FIV-positive cat and would benefit from experienced cat owners who will continue to be patient with him as he becomes more comfortable in his new home. In return, Boy will shower you with affection!

To find out more about how to adopt Boy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24