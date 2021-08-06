PITTSBURGH (KDKA)- Just a heads up – the average high temperature tops out each year at 83° for Pittsburgh.

Today is the day we start seeing the “average high” going down.

You can officially say goodbye to those pleasantly comfortable afternoons we have been blessed with over the past couple of days.

Highs today will be in the mid to even upper 80s with humidity levels on the rebound as well.

By the end of today, dew points will be in the low 60s from the upper 50s this morning.

By Saturday afternoon dew points will be above 65 degrees.

Temperatures will also be on the rise. We hit 84° yesterday for a high in Pittsburgh. Today and Saturday I am forecasting a high of 87°. From Sunday through Wednesday we will have the chance to hit the 90-degree mark each day.

Bring on the heat right?

While we are expected to see the return of heat and humidity, it’s probably more important to see a return of rain. We do have a chance for rain today (30%) and a better chance on Saturday (40%).

While the difference in coverage is just 10 percent, I think there’s a much better chance of seeing some rain on Saturday. I think today’s rain chance is probably right there between 20-30 percent coverage with Saturday’s rain chance closer to 50 percent.

I never put in a daily 50 percent chance for rain, so I think at this point 40 percent is a more likely scenario than 60 percent. Wouldn’t be surprised to see both Ray (tonight) and Mary (Saturday a.m.) forecasting 60 percent rain chances for Saturday afternoon.

While we are currently not included under the daily storm risk from the Storm Prediction Center, I would remain weather aware as we may be added with a marginal risk of severe weather.

