By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) – A judge sentenced a local doctor to six and a half years in prison for health care fraud.

A jury convicted Dr. Samir-Kumar Shah, a cardiologist from Fox Chapel, of stealing more than $13 million.

Investigators found Shah advertised a chest pain treatment as a “fountain of youth.”

Shah then submitted fake claims to private insurance plans and billed for treatments that weren’t medically necessary.

He will also have to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution and other penalties.