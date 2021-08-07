By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — After taking last year off, Homestead Borough is hosting its annual Community Day Saturday.
It is taking place from noon until 7 p.m. at Frick Park.
The free event will feature live performances by comedians, face painting, bounce houses, games, children's entertainment, and food vendors.
The events of the day include:
- O’Ryan the O’Mazing Circus Performer Show: 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Axe Throwing by Ace Axe Throwing: 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- The House of Soul Band (R&B): 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Free Access to the Dragon’s Den Rope Course: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm