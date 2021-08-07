By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are warning about a new tactic from scammers.READ MORE: Mt. Lebanon Requiring Masks In All Municipal Facilities After New CDC Guidance
They say a scammer called an 86-year-old man, saying they were from Microsoft tech support.READ MORE: West Virginia State University Pays Account Balances For Nearly 3,000 Students
The caller then told the man to buy $500 in gift cards and said if the cashier questioned the purchase, he should say the cards were for a family member.
Police say don’t let this happen to you.MORE NEWS: Ohio AG Rejects Language In Legal Marijuana Petition
If in any doubt just hang up or call your local police.