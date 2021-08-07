School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
The scammer claimed to be from Microsoft tech support.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are warning about a new tactic from scammers.

They say a scammer called an 86-year-old man, saying they were from Microsoft tech support.

The caller then told the man to buy $500 in gift cards and said if the cashier questioned the purchase, he should say the cards were for a family member.

Police say don’t let this happen to you.

If in any doubt just hang up or call your local police.