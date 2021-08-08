School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
Bryan Reynolds went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and an RBI triple for Pittsburgh.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker went 3 for 5 with a homer, double and tied a career-high with six RBIs to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Saturday night.

Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto also homered, helping the Reds pull within two games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card.

Rookie right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez allowed a run over six innings to earn the victory.

Mitch Keller allowed four earned runs in five innings to take the loss.

