CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker went 3 for 5 with a homer, double and tied a career-high with six RBIs to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Saturday night.
Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto also homered, helping the Reds pull within two games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card.
Bryan Reynolds went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and an RBI triple for Pittsburgh.
Rookie right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez allowed a run over six innings to earn the victory.
Mitch Keller allowed four earned runs in five innings to take the loss.
