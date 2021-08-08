PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re getting ready to head to church today, don’t forget your mask.
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh updated its safety procedures ahead of mass this morning.
The Diocese was almost ready to bring people indoors to worship, but now, they’ll be holding off.
In a press release, the Diocese announced it is urging Catholics to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors.
Bishop Zubik announced that Eucharistic ministers, ushers, and greeters will be required to wear masks at mass.
Outdoor mass was previously set to end on September 1.
As mass obligations resume next weekend, the Diocese says if you're sick, have a serious health risk, or have family members who are at risk, to stay home.
Bishop Zubik and the Diocese are instead encouraging people to pray, reflect, and watch live-streamed masses from home.