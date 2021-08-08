School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Polamalu was among several former members of the Steelers organization to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton.
Filed Under:JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Sports, Steelers, Troy Polamalu

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster sent kind words of congratulations to Troy Polamalu on Saturday night as the former Steelers defensive back was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Polamalu was among several former members of the Steelers organization to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton.

For 12 seasons between 2003 and 2014, Polamalu racked up 770 tackles, 12 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and an astonishing 32 interceptions — all as a Steeler. The safety was also a member of the Steelers teams that won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII.

During the ceremony, current Steelers wide receiver and fellow University of Southern California alum JuJu Smith-Schuster called Polamalu a ‘true inspiration and role model for everyone.’

Smith-Schuster then added a personal touch, noting that he too, like Polamalu, is Samoan, and is a fellow USC Trojan.