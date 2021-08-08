By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — All people inside judicial facilities in Washington County are required to wear a mask in most scenarios, according to an order issued by a court judge.
The order, written on August 4, said that all workers, elected officials and members of public must wear a face mask when in a public area or when in contact with someone else in these facilities, regardless of their vaccination status, due to the rising levels of COVID-19 in the area.
NEW: Mandatory masking is back for all workers, elected officials & members of public, vaccinated or not, indoors in public areas or when dealing w/ a member of the public at all @PAWashingtonCo judicial facilities, including the courthouse. Pres. Judge John DiSalle issued order. pic.twitter.com/HmEExmGtWn
Judicial officers will be able to allow people to take off their masks if they are giving testimony or for any other court procedure that requires removing their masks.
Officers will also have the authority to enforce social distancing in the courtroom or another judicial facility.
The CDC labeled Washington County as having a Substantial level of cases and risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The order took effect on August 5 and will remain in place until further notice.