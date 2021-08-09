By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Armstrong County man was taken into custody over the weekend on charges related to drug possession and criminal trespassing after he was found dancing in a Kiski Township street.

According to police, officers were called out to Isabella Avenue on Sunday night for reports of a man who was possibly under the influence of drugs, who was stumbling and dancing in the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 55-year-old Douglas Laedlein stumbling over, attempting to dance.

Police say that Laedlein was determined to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and was found to have 38 bags of heroin in his possession.

Laedlein was also found to have broken into a residence nearby.

He was taken to the Armstrong County Jail and faces charges of criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and loitering and prowling.

Police say that Laedlein was later charged with public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with an incident involving stumbling into an area yard during a child’s birthday party earlier in the weekend.