By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHELOCTA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man in Shelocta was arrested and charged with arson on Monday morning.READ MORE: 'We've Done Just About Everything We Can:' Beaver County Commissioner Calls On Public To Get Vaccinated
According to state police, Kevin Olechovski was arrested outside of his home on Vista Lane after it was learned that he had intentionally set fire to the home following an argument with a family member.READ MORE: SWAT Officers Surround Clairton Home
No one was injured in the fire, but the home is considered a total loss.MORE NEWS: 'Slow, Painful Death': Possible Poisoning Of 5 Cats Under Investigation In Edinboro
Olechovski is being held in Indiana County Jail and will have a preliminary hearing on August 24.