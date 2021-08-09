By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of leaving a bag of explosives next to PNC Plaza has pleaded guilty.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Health Department Reports 3-Day Total Of 4,080 New Cases
Fifty-three-year-old Matthew Michanowicz pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal firearms law.
According to police, Michanowicz was seen riding up to PNC Plaza on a bike with a backpack on May 31 last year. Surveillance footage allegedly shows him getting off the bike, looking around and walking over to bushes, where he placed the backpack.READ MORE: Ohio Judge Orders Man To Get COVID-19 Vaccine As Condition Of Probation
Police got reports of a suspicious package in the area the next day, and they found the backpack. They say multiple explosives were inside.
According to court documents, when police confronted Michanowicz, he admitted to being downtown to look at the damage from the riots, but he denied planting the backpack even after police showed him photos and videos of the incident.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 3-Day Total Of 388 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths
Scheduling is set for Dec. 13. He could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.