ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Beaver County man is facing charges, accused of sexually abusing a child. This isn’t the only time he’s been in trouble with the law this summer. He was charged in June with more than 40 counts of deviate sexual intercourse, sexual abuse and child pornography.

KDKA was the only news outlet at the magistrate’s office in Ellwood City as 27-year-old Jacob Clemmer walked in for his preliminary arraignment with his grandfather and attorney. He didn’t say a word when KDKA’s Amy Wadas tried to ask him questions about what allegedly happened. His grandfather said Clemmer had no comment.

Investigators said the alleged abuse happened about three or four years ago at Clemmer’s former Ellwood City home and was first reported in May of last year. The child involved was around three or four years old at the time. Investigators searched the home, and that’s when they found a disturbing item in the bedroom. They found a video camera hooked up to a TV.

“That’s what the minor said. That there was some video equipment in the room. We were able to seize that on the first search warrant that we did on the first case,” said Lt. David Kingston with Ellwood City Police.

Just a few months ago, Clemmer was charged in another case at a different Ellwood City home where he lived. In that case, he’s accused of sexually abusing two other children.

“Two young children. Minors less than 10 years old at the time,” said Kingston.

Clemmer was initially in jail after those charges were filed, but he bonded out. The judge set his new bail at $100,000 unsecured bail and ordered him to have no contact with the victim. KDKA talked To Clemmer’s attorney after the arraignment.

“Right now, we are in the process of taking a look at the allegations. They’re new to us and we have to figure out what’s been alleged,” said Clemmer’s attorney, Matthew Mangino. “He’s gonna defend himself. He’s got strong ties to the community. There’s no chance he’s going to flee and not answer those charges.”

As for whether there are any other potential victims, investigators say they don’t think so, but they are continuing to dig for information. Ellwood City Police are urging the public to give them a call if they have any concerns involving Clemmer.