PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weather is bringing in decent harvests for farmers this year, and that means more local produce at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
The food bank is working with local farmers to rescue fresh produce, called gleaning. They take the fruits and veggies that would otherwise get tilled back into the soil.
They've already done four gleans this year at local farms, including Harvest Valley Farms in Gibsonia.
“There’s always corn there that we say is not sellable. It’s certainly edible, but it’s just not perfect. So that’s what the gleaning process does. It comes in and gets that stuff that’s leftover in the field after I get what I can sell,” said Art King of Harvest Valley Farms.
King estimates about 80 dozen ears of corn were left in the field that would have otherwise gone to waste.
The food bank expects to do one to three gleans a week for the next 20 weeks.