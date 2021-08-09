PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The back-to-school rush is on, but will parents need to check masks off their kids’ supply lists this year?

Several local school districts continue to debate the topic as COVID-19 cases continue to creep up in Western Pennsylvania.

For one district, the gloves have been coming off when the masks go on.

In the Hampton School District, students will return to the classroom in less than three weeks on August 26 and as of Monday night, they will be required to wear a face covering, ending a weeks-long debate over the school’s health and safety plan.

Outside of the Hampton Middle School’s auditorium on Monday night, the district’s divide over mask-wearing was palpable.

People in blue wanted the school to implement a universal mask measure, while those in red wanted parental choice.

“The craziest thing I saw last year was them outside throwing a frisbee, yards away, completely masked up, face beat red, sweat pouring, gasping for air, ridiculous,” said Jill Harrington, one parent.

“It’s just like a seatbelt, if they were given the option they would not wear a seatbelt,” said Heather Lucci. “Every day I tell them they have to for their own safety. Right now that’s where we are until children can get vaccinated.”

Before the school board, the contention over COVID-19 continued as both sides presented their case during a public comment session that lasted well over an hour.

School bus drivers, teachers, parents, and even students spoke out.

An argument heard consistently throughout the night was the efficiency of a multi-layer cloth mask.

According to the CDC, studies have found they are between 50 and 70% successful in blocking virus-bearing droplets.

The CDC recommends them for anyone inside a school building older than two.

The CDC guidance, as well as the upward COVID-19 trend seen in Allegheny County in recent weeks, played a role in tonight’s decision.

That decision was an 8-1 vote to approve the health and safety plan which varies based on vaccine eligibility.

It includes required mask-wearing for anyone inside elementary schools, in middle school, only 6th-grade students and their teachers will be required to wear face coverings.

Mask wearing will be “strongly recommended” for anyone inside the high school who is unvaccinated.

However, the district says these rules are subject to change based on transmission status.

