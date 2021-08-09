School Mask Guide
Click to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
Fall 2021 Back To School Mask Guide
As students prepare to head back to the classrooms for the upcoming school year, some school districts, colleges, and universities may be implementing different guidelines when it comes to masks, face coverings, vaccines, and COVID-19.
4 People Injured In Late Night Shooting In Arnold
Several people were hurt overnight in a shooting at a home in Arnold in Westmoreland County.
More Weather
Pittsburgh Weather: Hot, Humid Conditions, Dry Stretch Of Weather Continues
Since July 18th, Pittsburgh’s airport has reported ‘just’ 0.5” of rain. This is the driest stretch at the airport in more than 90 years.
Pittsburgh Weather: Humid, Sunny Sunday
It's a foggy, muggy, and mild start to our morning.
More Sports
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'It's Huge To Tell A Story Of A Trans Man Of Color': Leo Sheng On Season 2 Of Showtime's 'The L Word: Generation Q'
The transgender actor previews season two of the hit Showtime series and the importance of representing everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.
'A Lot Of Relationships Develop That You Weren't Expecting': Katherine Moennig & Leisha Hailey On Season 2 Of ' The L Word: Generation Q'
The stars of "The L Word: Generation Q" preview season two of the hit series on Showtime and explain how this show has impacted the LGBTQ+ community.
'South Park' Brings 14 New Movies To Paramount+, 3 More Seasons On Comedy Central
'South Park' co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have agreed to a new deal with MTV Entertainment Studios extending the series on Comedy Central through 2027 for an unprecedented 30th season.
'It Was Terrifying, Moving & Awe-Inspiring': Director Lucy Walker On CBSN Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade'
Bring Your Own Brigade, an incendiary look at California's wildfire crisis, hits theaters this Friday and streams on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20.
'DREAM TEAM: Birth Of The Modern Athlete' Documentary Series Now Streaming On Paramount+
A new five-part docuseries on the legendary "Dream Team" exploring new audio interviews and rare footage is streaming on Paramount+
'You See The Redemption & All They've Been Through': Remy Ma On VH1's 'My True Crime Story'
The musician previews VH1's new series about ordinary people who lived through headline grabbing criminal activity and how they ultimately found redemption.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Flight Plans: Airline Industry's Staffing Shortages Leading To Cancellations And Longer Waits
As Spirit Airlines has been battling cancelled flights and delays, they are far from alone as the entire industry experiences staffing shortages.
Spirit Airlines Issues Continue At Pittsburgh International Airport And Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
The delays and cancellations for travelers flying Spirit Airlines are continuing on Thursday.
PTL Links: Aug. 9, 2021
August 9, 2021 at 9:08 am
Filed Under:
Dr. Mike Hutchinson
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
,
Rania’s Catering
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Collette Tours
Rania’s Catering
Pa. Shotokan Karate Club
Dr. Mike Hutchinson of Animal General
STAR 100.7
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram