PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Charges are still pending from Allegheny County Police after a situation unfolded in Clairton on Monday afternoon when a suspect fired shots at first responders.

According to police, a man had overdosed, was administered Narcan, and after he came to, he became agitated and started yelling at police and EMS to get out of his house.

They did, but then he fired 7 or 8 rounds at first responders.

From there, he was handcuffed inside of West Mifflin Police car, and an exclusive KDKA video shows the man who fired those shots.

“The gentleman came out of his overdose and things rapidly happened and the officers were ambushed,” said Clairton Police Chief Robert Hoffman.

A police source tells KDKA family members called 911 and reported the man who was unconscious.

From there, paramedics and Clairton Police responded, entered the home, and was given Narcan. Once he was conscious again, became agitated and ordered them outside.

He then came out the back door and started shooting.

Firing multiple shots at police and paramedics. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police and SWAT surrounded the home on Wylie Avenue, but the man fled the scene and ended up at a Burlington Coat Factory in West Mifflin.

Inside the store, he began making threats at employees and once police arrived, he fought with them and hit one officer, who was not injured.

The store shut down and shoppers were turned away.

“It’s terrible, I mean the crime is getting further and further from the cities,” said Christa Wessel of Baldwin Borough.

An Allegheny County Police Detective says the suspect refused to talk and charged are still pending. He is expected to face several, including aggravated assault and attempted murder.

West Mifflin Police are also expected to file charges.

The suspect is currently being housed in the Allegheny County Jail.