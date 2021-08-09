By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some deer in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.READ MORE: Diocese Of Greensburg Announces Additional COVID-19 Mitigation Policies
A study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed certain wild white-tailed deer populations in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania were exposed to SARS-CoV-2.READ MORE: Arcade Comedy Theater Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations
Out of the nearly 500 samples collected between January 2020 and March 2021, COVID-19 antibodies were detected in 33%.
The Department of Agriculture says it doesn’t know how the deer were exposed to COVID-19, whether it was through people, the environment, other deer or another animal. There were no reports of clinical illness with any of the deer populations surveyed.MORE NEWS: East Pittsburgh Man Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Federal Drug And Gun Law Violations
Researchers say there’s no evidence that animals, including deer, are playing a significant role in the spread of COVID-19 to people.