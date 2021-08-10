By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Almost Famous Pickle Beer is back.
Primanti Bros. and East End Brewing are partnering to re-release the lemon peppercorn cucumber gose ale. It hits bartops on Aug. 11.
In past years, it's sold out in fewer than 48 hours, but Primanti's and East End Brewing say they're making the largest batch yet.
You can find a full list of where the beer will be sold online. You can also get it at East End Brewing Company’s Brewpub on Julius Street.