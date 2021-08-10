PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – KDKA is getting answers after a violent weekend encounter with officers on the South Side was caught on camera.

In about one, short but troubling minute of video captured on Carson Street, the person who pressed record told KDKA she walked over for food from the Cambod-ican Kitchen when she saw a brawl break out.

Through the window, the recording shows a group of people coming to blows in the corner.

It appears two men throw several punches toward somebody on the ground.

Then, several officers rush over, tossing one of the men out of the way, seemingly trying to break up the brawl but what they do next is not sitting right with some who saw the video on social media.

The video does not show everything but does show officers throwing fists and elbows toward a person(s) on the ground.

A representative from the Independent Citizen Police Review Board said context means everything in this case.

Beth Pittinger, Executive Director, ICPRB, said, “Well it’s very hard to have any reaction other than something happened and it attracted police attention. And whatever it was, we don’t know the whole story from that video. It’s very difficult. I watched it second, by second, by second.”

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police confirmed this week that an investigation is being launched into the encounter.

Pittinger believes police bodycam footage is crucial to the investigation.

She hopes witnesses share more video and background of the incident with the board through a sworn complaint which will help them determine their next move.

“If in the alternative there is additional video that outlines further what transpired and does raise concern, then I will follow through as an executive directors’ complaint and then we’ll determine from there if something untoward happened or at least we can have a conversation with the bureau of police,” she said.

You can reach the board at 412-765-8023.