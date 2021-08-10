By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ousted Pine-Richland Coach Eric Kasperowicz is joining Pitt's staff as a volunteer assistant.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi made the announcement Tuesday morning.
"We're happy to have him on staff. He's a great, great addition. Obviously a super coach and an even better person," Narduzzi said.
Pine-Richland didn’t renew the contracts of Kasperowicz and his entire staff earlier this summer over allegations of hazing, “rites of passage” and intimidation. The decision caused outrage among parents and resulted in Kasperowicz suing the district.
The Pine-Richland Football program is the reigning 5A WPIAL champions and PIAA state champions. Kasperowicz won four WPIAL titles and two state championships.
After almost two months of drama, Seneca Valley assistant football coach Steve Campos got Kasperowicz’s job.