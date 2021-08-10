School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest will be returning to Pittsburgh next month.

The event will begin on Thursday, September 2 and will run through Monday, September 6.

Ribs, concerts, food, and fun events will be available for people of all ages.

Admission to the festival grounds is free.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

For more information including event details, dates, and times, click here.