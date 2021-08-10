By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is heading into the final year of his contract with the team — but he'd like to spend a few more years wearing the black and gold to end his career.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Haden’s agent says he has approached the team regarding an extension.
“Joe wants to finish his career with the Steelers if possible,” Rosenhaus told Schefter.
The 32-year-old defensive back, a 3-time Pro Bowler, is heading into his fifth season with the team.
He signed with the Steelers as a free agent before the 2017 season after being released by the Cleveland Browns.
In 56 games across four seasons with the team, Haden has recorded ten interceptions.