By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a big day for the Freeport High School football team on Tuesday.
Last year, the team’s quarterback, Garrett King, was diagnosed with cancer. His wish was to see his team get brand new uniforms.
Today, in a video posted to the Steelers' social media pages, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant Garrett's wish.
“Hi, I’m Ben Roethlisberger, I’m about to be part of an amazing surprise for a local football team for Make-A-Wish, so stay tuned,” Big Ben said in the video.
From there, the team was surprised with brand new, custom uniforms.
Not only did the team get new uniforms, but Ben also surprised Garrett with custom Nike shoes signed by the shoe company’s CEO Phil Knight.