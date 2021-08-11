SCHOOL MASK GUIDE:Click to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a popular destination for music fans for more than 15 years before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.

Now, Brillobox in Bloomfield is staging a comeback.

The owners of the venue posted that they plan to reopen this fall.

It was around this time last year they announced that the pandemic caused them to close their doors for good, but now, that has changed.

They received $245,000 through the Small Business Administration as part of a program to help venues that were shuttered by the pandemic.