By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a popular destination for music fans for more than 15 years before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.READ MORE: Crews To Spray For Mosquitos On The North Side Following Positive West Nile Virus Test
Now, Brillobox in Bloomfield is staging a comeback.READ MORE: Federal Courtrooms Beginning To Require Masks Again
The owners of the venue posted that they plan to reopen this fall.
It was around this time last year they announced that the pandemic caused them to close their doors for good, but now, that has changed.MORE NEWS: West Virginia Wesleyan College To Fine Unvaccinated Students
They received $245,000 through the Small Business Administration as part of a program to help venues that were shuttered by the pandemic.