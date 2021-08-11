By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a man who was refused service by a bartender at D's Six Pax and Dogz in Swissvale started a fire that spread to the restaurant, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage.
Joseph Pepp from Crafton Heights is facing multiple arson-related charges in connection with Sunday's fire. Police say the 28-year-old was nabbed Monday by the Wheeling Police Department during a narcotics investigation.
According to police, the fire marshal determined that the fire was started in the recycling bin at the back of the building before spreading to a telephone pole then the back of the restaurant. Police say three other people who were inside at the time escaped unharmed.
Investigators learned that an argument happened when the bartender wouldn't serve Pepp and two others past closing time. Police say that Pepp then set the recycling bin on fire in retaliation.
He’s currently behind bars in Moundsville, West Virginia awaiting extradition.