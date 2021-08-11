SCHOOL MASK GUIDE:Click to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews will be spraying for mosquitos on the North Side today after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus.

They will be treating parts of Allegheny Center, California-Kirkbride, Perry South, Central North Side, and Brighton Heights with a mosquito-specific pesticide.

That pesticide is not harmful to people or pets.

Spraying will take place from 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

A second treatment is scheduled for August 16.