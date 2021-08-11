By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews will be spraying for mosquitos on the North Side today after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus.
They will be treating parts of Allegheny Center, California-Kirkbride, Perry South, Central North Side, and Brighton Heights with a mosquito-specific pesticide.
That pesticide is not harmful to people or pets.
Spraying will take place from 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
A second treatment is scheduled for August 16.