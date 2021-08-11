BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state Game Commission is launching a learn to hunt webinar series.

It’ll cover things like selecting a gun, regulations and will include hunting tips.

It kicks off this month with Squirrel Hunting 101 on Aug. 19.

You can register in advance online.