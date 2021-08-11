By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state Game Commission is launching a learn to hunt webinar series.
It'll cover things like selecting a gun, regulations and will include hunting tips.
It kicks off this month with Squirrel Hunting 101 on Aug. 19.
You can register in advance online.