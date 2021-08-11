By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A recall has been issued by the USDA and Serenade Foods for a frozen chicken product due to possible salmonella contamination.
60,000 pounds of stuffed chicken products that were made on February 24 and 25 of this year and sold under several brands, including Dutch Farms Chicken With Broccoli & Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu, Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, and Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu.
All the products bear an establishment number – P-2375 – inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The products were shipped nationwide.
The Food Safety & Inspection Service along with the Centers For Disease Control are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of 28 salmonella enteritidis illnesses in 8 states that occurred between February 21 through June 28, 2021.
Full information and safety tips can be found on the FSIS website.