PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, today looks to be the second of four days in a row with the potential for severe storms.

Up until Friday evening, our area will remain in the warm sector with the hottest air mass of the year so far in place. Not only will we have plenty of potential energy due to heat, but dew points will also be hovering near 70°, meaning humidity levels are also on the high side.

Upper air profiles continue to show an environment that will be primed with moderate to high lapse rates in the mid-levels of our atmosphere.

This is all just a fancy way of saying that storm chances will remain high.

While instability does peak during the hottest time of the day, we will have triggers like outflow boundaries and other small features that can and will kick off storms at any time of the day through Friday evening.

Looking at the forecast, high temperatures each day will be dependent on when and where rain and storms are set up.

Yesterday’s high was only 81 in Pittsburgh, that is even with one of the warmest air masses of the year being in place. I have highs back up in the upper 80s today with Pittsburgh’s forecast high at 88°. Morning temperatures will be in the low 70s with noon temperatures in the low 80s. I have storm chances peaking this morning for the first half of the morning commute and as we head into the afternoon through around 2:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, I have lowered rain chances for Thursday, even with a severe storm chance in place.

With lower rain chances through the afternoon, I have bumped up high temperatures to the low 90s.

Thursday has the chance to be the hottest day of the year. I am forecasting a high of 92° for Pittsburgh.

Rain chances should peak on Friday ahead of and along a cool front that pushes through in the afternoon to evening. Most data shows a chance for rain through the day on Friday.

There is already a marginal risk of severe weather due to instability.

Model data continues to show rain throughout the day on Friday.

If that happens, expect to see the forecast high drop by a couple of degrees.

