By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – The family of fallen New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw is still helping give back to police forces.
In a post on Facebook, the Lower Burrell Police Department said the family and the foundation created in Brian's name contributed to the department's effort to pay for a new police dog.
Officer Shaw was killed in the line of duty in 2017.
The man who shot Officer Shaw was sentenced to death.