Filed Under:Canton Township, Tree Falls, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed after a tree fell on a car in Washington County.

On Wednesday, the Washington County Coroner’s Office said the person was driving a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue when the tree fell and landed on the car.

Another motorist reported the accident, which happened around 2:30 p.m.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.