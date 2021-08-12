By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're ready to run, the big race in Pittsburgh now has registration underway.
Sign-ups for the 2022 Pittsburgh Marathon race weekend have begun and the race weekend takes place on April 29, 30, and May 1, 2022
This coming year, there’s something new for runners who raise at least $1,500 for charity.
500 of those runners will get a second half-marathon course with a special medal and more benefits.
You can sign up for the 2022 Pittsburgh Marathon at this link.