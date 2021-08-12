BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:2022 Pittsburgh Marathon, Local TV, Pittsburgh Marathon, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re ready to run, the big race in Pittsburgh now has registration underway.

Sign-ups for the 2022 Pittsburgh Marathon race weekend have begun and the race weekend takes place on April 29, 30, and May 1, 2022

This coming year, there’s something new for runners who raise at least $1,500 for charity.

500 of those runners will get a second half-marathon course with a special medal and more benefits.

You can sign up for the 2022 Pittsburgh Marathon at this link.