LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Things at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport are getting a little greener.

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is reducing its carbon footprint with the purchase of new electric vehicles. The vehicles will tow the planes and baggage.

“We tried it out,” said Gabe Monzo, the director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. “We got a grant about a year ago and bought some electric equipment and it’s been fantastic reliable, easy to use.”

“Everybody talks about reducing their carbon footprint and being environmentally sound. We think this is the right way to go,” he added.

Unlike the long-used fleet of diesel-fueled government surplus vehicles, which many say are past their prime.

The Westmoreland County Airport is also looking at major improvements for the terminal.

“It’s about a $20 million project,” Monzo said.

Renderings show what’s to come. The expanded terminal will include more gates, meaning more flights, and plans for a gas station and convenience store. There will also be something specifically for those driving all-electric vehicles.

“We have had a request to get that equipment in here so people can bring electric cars to the airport,” Monzo said.

KDKA asked a few frequent flyers about the coming changes.

“Easier on the environment, go electric,” Tina Gates said.

“I’d like to see it expand more room,” Cheryl Gildard said.

As for when all these things are going to be finalized, Monzo hopes federal dollars will land in Latrobe to get things started.