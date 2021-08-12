NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A family wants answers after their 8-year-old boy was hit by a car, and the driver did not stop.

Jayden McKnight told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that he’s lucky to be alive after being hit last Saturday near his home.

His mother, Amanda Hooks, said she heard a loud crash and couldn’t believe her eyes when she opened the door. Surveillance video captured the moment when the 8-year-old boy was hurt.

“Oh my God, Jayden. Where did they go? Where did they go?” one family member can be heard saying in the video.

McKnight remembers turning from an alleyway onto East Long Avenue.

“All I saw was the car coming down. I tried to stop and the bike went this way,” McKnight said. “I just blacked out. And I got up. When I went to the stairs, I cried.”

“When I opened the door, he was getting dragged down Long Avenue, and the car kept going,” Hooks said. “I thought my baby was dead.”

The boy was rushed to the hospital. He suffered a concussion, a broken ankle, a sprained wrist, and abrasions to his face and body. McKnight is now recovering at home.

His mother has a lot of questions for the police

“I call them every day,” Hooks said. “And I feel it is the same thing every time. They say we are investigating. .. I want to know who hit my son.”

Police told KDKA that they know who the driver is and charges are likely.

Hooks said another driver spotted the license plate of the person who hit her son.