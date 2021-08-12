BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in downtown Pittsburgh.

The shooting happened at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Barkers Place Thursday afternoon.

Police say responding officers found the man in an alley with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers with life-saving gauze administered first aid until paramedics arrived. EMS then took the man to the hospital in critical condition.

A heavy police presence was on scene after the shooting. An alleyway was taped off and police could be seen placing multiple evidence markers.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Police say a short time later, they stopped a vehicle on the South Side. Two people inside were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

