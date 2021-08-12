PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in downtown Pittsburgh.

The shooting happened at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Barkers Place Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING: @PghPolice say a man was shot in the chest at Fort Duquesne Blvd. and Barkers Place in downtown @Pittsburgh. Investigators say he’s in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/B45XmxIW22 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 12, 2021

Police say responding officers found the man in an alley with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers with life-saving gauze administered first aid until paramedics arrived. EMS then took the man to the hospital in critical condition.

A heavy police presence was on scene after the shooting. An alleyway was taped off and police could be seen placing multiple evidence markers.

Police say a short time later, they stopped a vehicle on the South Side. Two people inside were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.