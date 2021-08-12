By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after a house fire in Donora Thursday morning.
The Washington County Coroner says 60-year-old Peter Jankowski was killed after a fire broke out at his home on Highland Terrace.
The cause and manner of death are pending.
The incident is under investigation by Donora Police and the State Police fire marshall.