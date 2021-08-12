PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, there’s a lot to unpack with the weather forecast for today.

Let’s just get it all out there to start…We have both a chance for severe storms today with another marginal risk being issued for the day along with a heat advisory that has been issued for most of the area as well.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

It’s been 386 days since the last head advisory was issued from the Pittsburgh NWS office.

I am going to just go in order with what to talk about first with the weather blog with temperatures already nearing the 90-degree mark by noon. I have to admit the 92° day that I am forecasting for Pittsburgh may be on the conservative side with a VERY warm and humid air mass in place.

I could easily see things breaking the right (wrong?) way with plenty of sunshine fueling temperatures into the mid-90s.

Either way it goes today has the potential for being the hottest day of the year region-wide.

Please be prepared for a brutally hot afternoon period with temperatures hot enough to impact the health and well-being of those stuck outside.

The good news is that rain and storm chances have ensured that we aren’t dealing with a heatwave that would have compounded heat exhaustion.

The other story today continues on from yesterday and the day before with us having a severe weather chance.

Strong wind again is the biggest concern. Downpours and frequent lighting will also be concerns that we will have too.

Unlike the past couple of days, it looks like most if not all of our rain today arrives after 6:00 p.m. today.

This should allow us to see temperatures warming to the danger level when it comes to our comfort.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.