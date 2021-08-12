BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Maroon 5, slated to perform in Pittsburgh later this month, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for its concerts.

The band made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the top priority is the safety and well-being of fans and the people working hard to bring the shows to life.

“We really want our fans to stay safe and healthy and we really want to bring the shows to all cities as planned!” Maroon 5 wrote on social media.

Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform at Star Lake Pavilion on Aug. 25. The band says details have been sent to ticket holders.

They join other artists and venues requiring either vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests for attendees.