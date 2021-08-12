By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Point Park University has informed students, faculty, and staff that masks will be required this upcoming semester, regardless of vaccination status.
In an email, the university said that starting on Friday, masks will be required inside all university buildings, regardless of vaccination.
Masks will be permitted to be removed while in dining spaces while eating and drinking as well as inside private offices for staff, and when students are in residential areas.
All students that are taking part in face-to-face classes and campus activities during the 2021-22 school year, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to complete a COVID-19 information survey.
Those that do not fill out the form without an exemption by August 18 will have their student ID access discontinued and will not be permitted on campus.