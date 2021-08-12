By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating possible arson at a building in Stowe Township.READ MORE: WATCH: No One Injured After 2nd Floor Of Building In Pittsburgh's South Side Partially Collapses
Police say officials were notified of a possible arson set at a two-unit duplex on Island Avenue on Thursday.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Safety Urges Drivers To Use Caution As Heavy Rains Pound Area
Law enforcement said one person was inside the building when the fire started. The person escaped and was not injured.MORE NEWS: Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Trade For Jacksonville Jaguars LB Joe Schobert
Police say four firefighters were injured when the duplex’s front porch collapsed. They are being treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.