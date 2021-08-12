BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Stowe Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating possible arson at a building in Stowe Township.

READ MORE: WATCH: No One Injured After 2nd Floor Of Building In Pittsburgh's South Side Partially Collapses

Police say officials were notified of a possible arson set at a two-unit duplex on Island Avenue on Thursday.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Safety Urges Drivers To Use Caution As Heavy Rains Pound Area

Law enforcement said one person was inside the building when the fire started. The person escaped and was not injured.

MORE NEWS: Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Trade For Jacksonville Jaguars LB Joe Schobert

Police say four firefighters were injured when the duplex’s front porch collapsed. They are being treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.