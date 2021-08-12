By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pucker up, pickle lovers!

Registration is now open for the pickle juice-drinking contest next weekend at Picklesburgh!

The festival returns to the city on Aug. 20-22. It will be held on the Andy Warhol Bridge.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be 10 rounds of juice-chugging competitions to see who can down a quart of pickle juice the fastest.

The championship will be held on Sunday.

The winner will be crowned “Mayor of Picklesburgh” and win $500.

If you want to sign up, click here!

And, for a full lineup of the events and music at Picklesburgh, visit this link!