By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to trade for linebacker Joe Schobert.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker is headed to Pittsburgh.

It has not been reported what the Steelers are sending to Jacksonville.

Schobert told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Pittsburgh is a “Great place to play behind that D-line.”