By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to trade for linebacker Joe Schobert.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker is headed to Pittsburgh.
The #Jaguars have agreed to trade veteran LB Joe Schobert to the #Steelers, source said.
First on the story: @meganschobert, who probably has pretty good sources herself.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2021
It has not been reported what the Steelers are sending to Jacksonville.
Schobert told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Pittsburgh is a “Great place to play behind that D-line.”
#Jaguars LB Joe Schobert tells ESPN from what he understands a trade sending him to Pittsburgh is in the works now. Doesn't have particulars, still processing. 'Great place to play behind that D-line," he said. Mike Tomlin always has been high on Schobert and his coverage ability
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 13, 2021