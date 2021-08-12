By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PROSPERITY, Pa. (KDKA) – The death of a Washington County man who was running a portable gas-powered generator in his basement after a power outage is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
The coroner says 60-year-od Jeffrey McClay was found unresponsive in his Prosperity home after a power outage Wednesday.
The coroner says McClay was running a portable gas-powered generator in his basement. While the cause and manner of death are pending, the coroner’s office says his death is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Now the coroner's office is urging users of portable generators to use them safely and follow the manufacture's instructions, saying gas-powered generators should never be used inside homes or enclosed spaces.
The incident is under investigation by state police.