PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City Of Duquesne Police Department is looking for a man who is claiming to be a Duquesne Light Company employee.
According to police, the man had been to at least three homes saying he is with Duquesne Light and demanding that people pay cash or he will turn the home's electricity off.
Both City of Duquesne Police and Duquesne Light Company are reminding customers that they never demand payment in person, nor is this man an employee.
Anyone who sees this man in their neighborhood is being asked to call 911 and let police know his location.
